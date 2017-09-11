The Telangana government on Monday ordered an inquiry after an 11-year-old girl was allegedly sent to the boys’ washroom at a private school in Hyderabad for not wearing her school uniform. The incident, which took place on Saturday, came to light after the Andhra Pradesh Child Rights Association filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission and the police, reported the Hindustan Times.

The Class 5 student was reportedly not in her school uniform as it was wet. Her parents had written a note to her teachers asking them to excuse her for the day, according to NDTV.

Child Rights Association President P Achyuta Rao said the girl’s father approached him with the complaint on Sunday. Rao said confining a girl to the boys’ washroom was nothing short of sexual abuse, and that he has asked for action against the staff and the school management.

The incident comes just days after a Class 2 student was found with his throat slit in the toilet of Ryan International School in Gurugram.