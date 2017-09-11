A look at the headlines in the sector:

Supreme Court asks Jaypee Associates to deposit Rs 2,000 crore in court in loan default case: The company is facing insolvency proceedings for defaulting on a Rs 526-crore loan. Indian markets rally as Sensex finishes 194 points higher, Nifty over 10,000: Analysts attributed the positive sentiment to North Korea belying global expectations of another nuclear test. Infosys will hire around 6,000 engineers annually, says interim chief UB Pravin Rao: He said recruitment will ‘depend on the kind of growth you see in the market’. RBI says it is using ‘sophisticated machines’ to check the accuracy of demonetised notes deposited: The central bank’s statement came a day after a report claimed it was not using counting devices to add up the old bills. Income Tax Department claims over Rs 24,000 crore from proposed Aamby Valley auction, says report: The Supreme Court had ordered the prime property’s sale in April after Sahara failed to deposit the dues it owes investors. Apple’s latest handset may be called the iPhoneX: The latest leak claims that the device will have an improved Oled screen, enhanced cameras and a 3D facial recognition scanner to unlock it. Estranged McDonald’s partner Vikram Bakshi says 126 outlets open: The fast food chain, however, has said that it will take action to enforce cancellation of its franchise licence.