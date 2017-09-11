Journalist and Hindustan Times editor-in-chief Bobby Ghosh is leaving the company, HT Media Chairperson Shobhana Bhartia said on Monday. Ghosh will be moving to New York for personal reasons, Bhartia added.

Praising Ghosh, the HT Media chairperson said he had transformed the company’s news products in his 14 months at the helm of HT Digital Streams. She added that under Ghosh’s leadership, Hindustan Times’ newsroom had “pursued bold ideas and has addressed some of the most pressing issues of our time.” “We will miss him, but I am confident that the newsroom leadership team he has nurtured will more than live up to the challenge,” she added.

Bhartia added that Ghosh had agreed to stay on “for a while” in his capacity as editor-in-chief to help with the process of transition and complete the projects he had launched.

Ghosh took over as editor of the Hindustan Times in 2016 after the departure of Sanjoy Narayan, who had run the newspaper since 2008. Narayan left around the same time as the departure of Nicholas Dawes, who was the newspaper’s Chief Content Officer between 2013 and 2016.

Before the Hindustan Times, Bobby Ghosh had worked at CNN and Quartz, as well as Time magazine, where served for 17 years, moving from its Baghdad Bureau to an Editor-at-Large in New York. Ghosh began his career at the Deccan Chronicle.