The police arrested an engineer and charged four others on Monday after an under-construction flyover in Bhubaneshwar collapsed a day earlier, killing one person and injuring 11 others.

Deputy executive engineer Bansidhar Praharaj was arrested, Police Commissioner YB Khurania said.

A case was also registered against assistant engineer Kishore Rout and the directors of Panda Infra Project, which was executing the construction work. Prahjaraj and Rout have been suspended and an investigation was launched on Monday, Works Department Secretary NK Pradhan said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition demanded Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s resignation, forcing the Speaker to adjourn proceedings in the state Assembly.

A 35-year-old businessman was killed and 11 others were injured after a portion of the under-construction flyover caved in on Sunday. Around 15 labourers were working on the flyover when it collapsed on them.