A look at the headlines right now:

United Nations human rights chief criticises India for planning to deport Rohingya refugees: Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein also called the situation in Myanmar a textbook example of ethnic cleansing. Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, Haryana government and HRD Ministry over Gurugram school murder: Meanwhile, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia blamed the BJP’s influence for the incident. BJP Yuva Morcha leader sends legal notice to Ramachandra Guha for comments on Gauri Lankesh murder: Karunakar Khasale, the Karnataka state secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, called on Guha to apologise for his comments referring to the ‘Sangh Parivar’ . First toilets, then temples, Modi tells students on 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s speech: The prime minister asked the audience at a convention in New Delhi to take the Clean India initiative forward. After Hurricane Irma, violence over food strikes Caribbean islands: While some said there was a general disintegration of law and order in the area, others compared it to a civil war. Hyderabad school sends 11-year-old girl sent to boys’ toilet as punishment for not wearing uniform: Her parents had written a note to the teachers, asking them to excuse her for the day. I-T department issues final attachment order against Misa Bharti in alleged money laundering case: The properties include two houses in Delhi and another one in Patna. India lodges diplomatic protest with Australia over advertisement that shows Ganesha eating meat: The marketing campaign by a meat industry group shows figures from several religions sitting down to a meal of lamb. Engineer arrested in connection with Bhubaneshwar flyover collapse, Opposition demands CM Naveen Patnaik’s resignation: A 35-year-old businessman was killed and 11 others were injured after a portion of the under-construction flyover caved in on Sunday. Writer Kancha Ilaiah files police complaint after unknown callers threaten him over his new book: His Samajika Smugglurlu Komatollu is at the centre of a controversy as it claims the Arya Vysyas community used to eat meat.