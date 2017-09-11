At least 18 Egyptian policemen were killed and several people injured in an attack on a security convoy in the Sinai Peninsula on Monday, Reuters reported. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

Unidentified security officials told Reuters that the attack took place near Arish, the capital of North Sinai province. Militants detonated an Improvised Explosive Device, destroying three armoured vehicles and a signal-jamming vehicle. Three officers were among the policemen killed, and a brigadier lost a leg.

During the resulting gunfight, the militants shot at ambulance workers, injuring four of them. The Egyptian interior ministry confirmed the attack in a statement, reported Egyptian news daily Al-Ahram.