Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday asked Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to suspend the casualty medical officer of a hospital for turning away the five-year-old girl who was taken to the facility after a peon raped her in her school.

Jain said that a preliminary inquiry by the directorate general of health services had found that the senior doctor at the Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya had referred the case to the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital, violating “protocols pertaining to a victim of rape”, PTI reported.

The medical officer, Jain claimed, had said that the children’s hospital referred the girl to another hospital as it did not have a gynaecological department, The Hindu reported.

“According to the procedures laid down for such cases, they should have given initial treatment to the patient, informed the Child Welfare Committee, arranged for an ambulance with a doctor or female attendant to accompany her and then referred her elsewhere,” the minister explained.

The Delhi government has also sought disciplinary action against the casualty medical officer as well as the director of the Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya. “There was grave negligence on the part of the casualty medical officer and the director,” Jain said.

The Class 1 student was treated at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital after a peon at the Tagore Public School in Gandhi Nagar allegedly raped her on Saturday. The accused, identified as 49-year-old Vikas, was arrested.