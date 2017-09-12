The big news: After UN flak, Centre says no plan yet on deporting Rohingyas, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The US travel ban was restored temporarily, and the Delhi government has sought action against a doctor for turning away a minor rape survivor.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre has no definite plan yet on deporting Rohingya refugees, says Union minister Kiren Rijiju: Reacting to the UN’s criticism of India’s decision, he said states had only been asked to identify the illegal immigrants so far.
- US Supreme Court temporarily restores Donald Trump’s travel ban on refugees from six countries: An appeals court had earlier ruled that those who have relationships with resettlement agencies in the country should be exempted from the order.
- Delhi government asks L-G Baijal to suspend doctor who refused to treat minor rape survivor: Health Minister Satyendar Jain has sought action against the casualty medical officer and director of the Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya for violating norms.
- After Hurricane Irma, violence over food strikes Caribbean islands:While some said there was a general disintegration of law and order in the area, others compared it to a civil war.
- Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, Haryana government and HRD Ministry over Gurugram school murder: Meanwhile, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia blamed the BJP’s influence for the incident.
- BJP Yuva Morcha leader sends legal notice to Ramachandra Guha for comments on Gauri Lankesh murder: Karunakar Khasale, the Karnataka state secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, called on Guha to apologise for his comments referring to the ‘Sangh Parivar’ .
- First toilets, then temples, Modi tells students on 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s speech: The prime minister asked the audience at a convention in New Delhi to take the Clean India initiative forward.
- India lodges diplomatic protest with Australia over advertisement that shows Ganesha eating meat: The marketing campaign by a meat industry group shows figures from several religions sitting down to a meal of lamb.
- Hyderabad school sends 11-year-old girl to boys’ toilet as punishment for not wearing uniform: Her parents had written a note to the teachers, asking them to excuse her for the day.
- I-T Department issues final attachment order against Misa Bharti in alleged money laundering case: The properties include two houses in Delhi and another one in Patna.