A look at the headlines right now:

Centre has no definite plan yet on deporting Rohingya refugees, says Union minister Kiren Rijiju: Reacting to the UN’s criticism of India’s decision, he said states had only been asked to identify the illegal immigrants so far. US Supreme Court temporarily restores Donald Trump’s travel ban on refugees from six countries: An appeals court had earlier ruled that those who have relationships with resettlement agencies in the country should be exempted from the order. Delhi government asks L-G Baijal to suspend doctor who refused to treat minor rape survivor: Health Minister Satyendar Jain has sought action against the casualty medical officer and director of the Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya for violating norms. After Hurricane Irma, violence over food strikes Caribbean islands:While some said there was a general disintegration of law and order in the area, others compared it to a civil war.

Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, Haryana government and HRD Ministry over Gurugram school murder: Meanwhile, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia blamed the BJP’s influence for the incident. BJP Yuva Morcha leader sends legal notice to Ramachandra Guha for comments on Gauri Lankesh murder: Karunakar Khasale, the Karnataka state secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, called on Guha to apologise for his comments referring to the ‘Sangh Parivar’ . First toilets, then temples, Modi tells students on 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s speech: The prime minister asked the audience at a convention in New Delhi to take the Clean India initiative forward. India lodges diplomatic protest with Australia over advertisement that shows Ganesha eating meat: The marketing campaign by a meat industry group shows figures from several religions sitting down to a meal of lamb. Hyderabad school sends 11-year-old girl to boys’ toilet as punishment for not wearing uniform: Her parents had written a note to the teachers, asking them to excuse her for the day.

I-T Department issues final attachment order against Misa Bharti in alleged money laundering case: The properties include two houses in Delhi and another one in Patna.