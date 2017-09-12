Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running a social media campaign against him. He also blamed being known as a “reluctant politician” on the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that it had spread the rumour.

Gandhi made the statements at an event titled “India at 70: Reflections on the Path Forward” at the University of California in Berkeley, where he was invited to speak.

“There is a BJP machine of about 1,000 guys sitting at computers and telling you about me,” he said. “Realise that there is a tremendous machine. All they do is spread rumours about me. The operation is run by the gentleman running our country,” he said.

Gandhi further accused the Modi government of promoting violence and politics of polarisation. “Hatred, anger and violence can destroy us,” he said. “Liberal journalists are being shot; people are being lynched; Dalits are being killed over suspicion of carrying beef; Muslims are killed over suspicion of eating beef – all this is new in India,” he said.

On demonetisation and GST

The Congress leader said the Modi government’s decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in November 2016 was a “unilateral” move. He said the decision was made without consultations with the chief economic advisor, the Cabinet or Parliament.

“Demonetisation imposed a devastating cost [on the country],” Gandhi said. “It cost us 2% loss in the Gross Domestic Product [growth]. The government’s economic policies and the hastily applied Goods and Services Tax can cause tremendous damage.”

Drawbacks on the Congress

Gandhi further commented on the Congress’ shortcomings and what had led to decline of the United Progressive Alliance. “Around 2012, arrogance had crept into the Congress party, and we stopped having conversations with the people,” he said.

He also appeared to deflect from the criticism of dynastic politics in India. “That is how India works,” Gandhi said. “Dynastic politics is a problem in all political parties. Akhilesh Yadav, Stalin and even actor Abhishek Bachchan are dynasts. Even Prem Kumar Dhumal’s son Anurag Thakur is a dynast. So don’t go just after me.”

Moreover, the Congress scion praised Modi’s oratorical skills, but said the prime minister did not communicate with the people he works with. “Even members of Parliament and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have told me that,” he claimed.