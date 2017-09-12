In a highly unusual incident, a packed train of the Delhi Metro travelled with one of its doors open between two stations on Monday. The train ran between the Chawri Bazar to Kashmiri Gate stations of the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line, its busiest stretch. A video of the incident is being shared widely on social media.

The metro operating system is designed to stop trains from leaving a station until all doors are locked. A staff member of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation guarded the door that faced a technical problem on Monday night, PTI reported.

“The train was taken to the Vishwa Vidyalaya siding to avoid any delay or bunching,” a spokesperson for the corporation said.

#WATCH: At around 10 pm #Delhi Metro ran with its doors open between Chawri Bazar & Kashmiri Gate stations on the yellow line.(Mobile Video) pic.twitter.com/ciwH0ckyEF — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2017

Door was partially open & was guarded by DMRC staff throughout, till passengers deboarded. The train was withdrawn from service: DMRC — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2017

In a similar incident in July 2014, a metro train had run with all its doors open between the Ghitorni and Arjangarh stations on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line. The train operator had been suspended for the safety lapse.