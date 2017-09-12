The 30-share BSE Sensex reclaimed the 32,000 level on Tuesday on sustained buying by domestic investors ahead of key macroeconomic data to be released later in the day. At 11.21am, the benchmark index was up 176.66 points, or 0.55% at 32,058.82.

Tata Steel, HUL, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma were the top five gainers on the BSE Sensex, while the major losers were ONGC, Coal India, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s and NTPC.

The 50-share NSE index Nifty was also up 49.90 points, or 0.50%, at 10,055.95.

Asian markets continued their ascent, following a firm lead from Wall Street as concerns over the potential damage of Hurricane Irma faded and the Korean Peninsula tensions took a backseat. Japan’s Nikkei added 1.0%.

The rupee dropped by 6 paise to 63.99 against the US currency at 11.25am as the dollar strengthened overseas.