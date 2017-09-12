Owners of Ryan International School, Augustine and Grace Pinto, on Tuesday got interim protection from arrest for a day, in connection with the death of a Class 2 student at the school’s campus in Gurugram. The student was found with his throat slit in the school toilet on September 8.

Bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested the same evening for allegedly trying to sexually assault the boy before attacking him. Two top school officials have been arrested, while the school’s principal was detained for questioning.

On Tuesday, the driver of the bus, on which Kumar worked as a conductor, told India Today that school authorities has asked Kumar to carry the child to a car. The driver, Sourav Raghav, said Kumar and some school employees had told him that the student fell in the toilet and hurt himself, the report said.

Kumar’s family, however, have been claiming that he is being framed for the murder.

Action so far

A special committee is investigating the murder. The Central Board of Secondary Education had asked the school to submit a report on the case along with a copy of the FIR that was filed. The Board has also set up a two-member fact finding committee to investigate the case.