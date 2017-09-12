Protestors, including writers, journalists and students, from across the country took to the streets of Bengaluru to participate in a national rally, #IAmGauri, on Tuesday to condemn the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh. The Gauri Hathya Virodhi Vedike forum organised the march a week after the reputed journalist was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside her home in Bengaluru.

The march began at the Bengaluru Railway Station, and the protestors congregated at the Central College ground, where a national convention has been organised. Journalist and writer P Sainath as well as activists Teesta Setalvad and Kavitha Krishnan are among the many prominent faces participating in the protest. They are expected to address the convention.

Students shout slogans at the Bengaluru Central College ground condeming Gauri Lankesh's murder.

Participants of the national rally shout slogans denouncing Gauri Lankesh's murder.

Earlier, Kannada writer K Marulasiddappa had said: “The message that the killers of Gauri wanted to send us progressive thinkers and democrats is that we should shut up or face consequences. But we need to tell them in a clear voice that we are not afraid, and we will exercise our constitutional right of free expression.”

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani speaks to writer P Sainath on stage with activist Kavitha Krishnan.

Lankesh was an outspoken critic of Hindutva groups. She edited and published Gauri Lankesh Patrike and also wrote widely in the English press. A special edition of her Kannada newspaper will be published. It will be launched by freedom fighter HS Doreswamy.

Protestors take to the streets of Bengaluru to participate in a national rally against the murder of Gauri Lankesh.

Students hold up a message condemning Gauri Lankesh's murder.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashish Khetan, along with the members of the party’s Karnataka unit, also participated in the protest.

Protestors participating in the rally hold up dummies as they reach Bengaluru's Central College ground.