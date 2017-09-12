The big news: AIADMK sacks Sasikala from all party posts, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A national rally, #IAmGauri, was held to protest against Gauri Lankesh’s murder, and Rahul Gandhi said the BJP was spreading rumours about him.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jayalalithaa will be AIADMK’s ‘eternal general secretary’, VK Sasikala expelled from interim post: The AIADMK passed a resolution to unify the party under the two leaves symbol, referring to the O Pannerselvam faction that merged with CM Palaniswami’s camp.
- #IAmGauri national rally in Bengaluru clamours for justice in journalist’s murder case: Writer P Sainath, activists Teesta Setalvad and Kavitha Krishnan, and AAP leader Ashish Khetan participated in the march.
- ‘BJP machine of 1,000 guys’ spreads rumours about me, claims Rahul Gandhi: Speaking at an event at UC Berkeley in the US, the Congress scion accused the Narendra Modi government of promoting violence and politics of polarisation.
- Ryan International School owners get protection from arrest for a day in the schoolboy murder case: Augustine and Grace Pinto got interim protection from arrest in connection with the death of a Class 2 student.
- Hurricane Irma kills three in Georgia, one in South Carolina even as it weakens to a tropical storm: The world’s busiest airport in Atlanta was forced to cancel hundreds of flights.
- United Kingdom’s Brexit Bill passes first Parliamentary test: Prime Minister Theresa May called the vote a ‘historic decision to back the will of the British people’.
- Nasa shares images of 9/11 attack captured from space: The International Space Station happened to be flying over the site in New York City when the attack took place on September 11, 2001.
- Delhi Metro train travels with a door open between two stations: A security official was made to guard the door of the Yellow Line train.
- State-run banks need $65 billion additional capital to tackle NPAs, says Fitch Ratings: This is also likely to help meet the new Basel III standards.
- Fresh UN sanctions on North Korea include ban on textile exports, curbs on oil product shipments: The Security Council unanimously adopted the restrictions, which were drafted by the United States.