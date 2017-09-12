A look at the headlines right now:

Jayalalithaa will be AIADMK’s ‘eternal general secretary’, VK Sasikala expelled from interim post: The AIADMK passed a resolution to unify the party under the two leaves symbol, referring to the O Pannerselvam faction that merged with CM Palaniswami’s camp. #IAmGauri national rally in Bengaluru clamours for justice in journalist’s murder case: Writer P Sainath, activists Teesta Setalvad and Kavitha Krishnan, and AAP leader Ashish Khetan participated in the march. ‘BJP machine of 1,000 guys’ spreads rumours about me, claims Rahul Gandhi: Speaking at an event at UC Berkeley in the US, the Congress scion accused the Narendra Modi government of promoting violence and politics of polarisation. Ryan International School owners get protection from arrest for a day in the schoolboy murder case: Augustine and Grace Pinto got interim protection from arrest in connection with the death of a Class 2 student. Hurricane Irma kills three in Georgia, one in South Carolina even as it weakens to a tropical storm: The world’s busiest airport in Atlanta was forced to cancel hundreds of flights. United Kingdom’s Brexit Bill passes first Parliamentary test: Prime Minister Theresa May called the vote a ‘historic decision to back the will of the British people’. Nasa shares images of 9/11 attack captured from space: The International Space Station happened to be flying over the site in New York City when the attack took place on September 11, 2001. Delhi Metro train travels with a door open between two stations: A security official was made to guard the door of the Yellow Line train. State-run banks need $65 billion additional capital to tackle NPAs, says Fitch Ratings: This is also likely to help meet the new Basel III standards. Fresh UN sanctions on North Korea include ban on textile exports, curbs on oil product shipments: The Security Council unanimously adopted the restrictions, which were drafted by the United States.