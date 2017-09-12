Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkaiah Naidu on Monday evening served notices to former Janata Dal (United) President Sharad Yadav and MP Ali Anwar, asking them to explain their position on their party’s plea to disqualify them from the House, The Indian Express reported.

The two leaders are required to reply to the petition within seven days.

Yadav has been at odds with his party ever since its leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chose to break the Grand Alliance and ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Yadav was removed as the party’s leader in the Upper House on August 12.

The petition against them was filed by Janata Dal (United) floor leader, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, on September 5. The JD(U) alleged Yadav publicly expressed views that go against the party’s stand, and has participated in meetings organised by Opposition leaders, where their own leadership has been criticised.