Working President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MK Stalin on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court, seeking to have a floor test ordered in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The Opposition leader has been reiterating the demand to have Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami prove his majority in the House since he parted ways with TTV Dinakaran, VK Sasikala’s nephew and ousted leader of the All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Stalin approached the court the same day the AIADMK formally expelled Sasikala as the party’s interim general secretary and said the post will no longer exist. At a General Council meeting in Chennai, the AIADMK announce that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa will remain the party’s “eternal general secretary”.