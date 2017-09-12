The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi and Bombay are among the top 200 universities in the world, according to a survey by QS Top Universities for 2018. However, both the premier institutes have declined on the publication’s Graduate Employability Ranking.

IIT-Delhi, which is the highest ranked Indian university, came in at 172 on the World University Rankings for 2018, a slight improvement from its 185th rank in 2017. IIT-Bombay is the second best Indian university on the list. It is ranked 179th for 2018, significantly higher than its 2017 ranking of 219. But IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay, which were both ranked 101st in Graduate Employability for 2017, dropped to 191st for 2018.

However, it was IIT-Kharagpur that fell the most on the Graduate Employability Ranking for 2018, dropping from 81st position for 2017 to the 251st position. The university’s World University Ranking improved marginally from 313 to 308.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology retained its top rank in the 2018 World University Rankings. Stanford University retained its second place followed by Harvard University.

The parameters used to rank universities included unique scores assigned to their academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty and international students at the university.