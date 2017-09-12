The Kashmir Editors Guild on Tuesday said it was concerned about the detention of freelance photographer Kamran Yousuf by the National Investigation Agency, a report in the Greater Kashmir said. The media organisation has asked the investigation agency to release the photographer immediately and expressed appreciation over media coverage about Yousuf’s detention.

A spokesperson for the guild said the National Investigation Agency arrested Yousuf but did not say why, and that this goes against the law in a democratic setup. Yousuf, 23, is a freelance photojournalist and contributor to the valley’s largest circulated English daily Greater Kashmir.

On September 4, Yousuf was at a makeshift office of local journalists in Pulwama town when he received a phone call from the local police station. Yousuf was kept there overnight and taken to Srinagar the next day. He was arrested on September 5.

Arrested for stone-pelting

Yousuf and Javed Ahmed Bhat from Kulgam were arrested on charges of being stone-pelters, India Today reported. “Yousuf was not only involved, but was systematically circulating videos and photos of militants to incite youth,” the report quoted unidentified officials in the National Investigation Agency.