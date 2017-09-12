Father Tom Uzhunnalil, the Catholic priest from Kerala who was kidnapped by the Islamic State group in Yemen in March 2016, has been rescued. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said on Twitter, “I am happy to inform that Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been rescued.”

I am happy to inform that Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been rescued.pic.twitter.com/FwAYoTkbj2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) September 12, 2017

Uzhunnalil had made repeated appeals to the Indian government to rescue him, first in December 2016, but more recently in April 2017,when he alleged “poor response” from Indian authorities. In a video clip aired by Aden Times, the 58-year-old had said his health was deteriorating rapidly.

“They [the kidnappers] contacted our Indian government authorities several times, and I have seen the message of their response. It was very, very poor,” the priest claimed, adding that his abductors had been treating him well.

Uzhunnalil was abducted on March 4, 2016, during a raid on a nursing home in Yemen. At least 16 people were killed in the incident, including an Indian nun.