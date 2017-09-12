The Patiala House Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi Police to de-seal the room in Hotel Leela Palace in the national Capital where Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in 2014, reported PTI. The court also told the police that they could take anything they need from the room for the purpose of investigation. The court also directed the police to file a compliance report on its order by September 26.

This comes after the court had on September 4 reprimanded the police for its “lethargic attitude” in the investigation into the death of Pushkar. The court had asked the deputy commissioner of police to appear before it, and explain why they should get more time to complete the investigation.

The court had also pointed out that more than three years had passed since her death. “Owing to the lethargic attitude of the Delhi police, the plaintiff (hotel) has already suffered a lot,” Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh had said, observing that the hotel had faced huge financial losses.