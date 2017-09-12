The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed the Delhi University to declare the results of its students union’s presidential election, PTI reported. The votes for the Delhi University Students Union election, which was held on Tuesday, will be counted on Wednesday.

The High Court modified its previous directive on September 8 – telling the university not to count the votes for the presidential post and to keep it sealed – after the varsity moved a plea saying that partial counting of votes was not possible, as the polling was done using electronic voting machines.

Justice Indermeet Kaur of the High Court, however, said the outcome of the poll “will be subject to the outcome of the main petition” filed by Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India’s presidential candidate, Rocky Tuseed.

In its earlier interim order on September 8, the Delhi High Court had allowed Tuseed to contest the election by setting aside the September 7 directive of the Delhi University’s Chief Election Officer. The court had said that Tuseed can participate and campaign for the election, but told the varsity to not declare the result.

Tuseed had approached the court after the varsity’s poll panel rejected his nomination because of disciplinary action taken against him in 2014. The court had then said that the university was “stigmatising” the student and asked how a warning could be termed a disciplinary action.