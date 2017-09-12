Petrol prices were increased by 7-8 paise a litre while diesel rates went up by 10-11 paise a litre in four cities on Tuesday as part of oil companies’ daily revision exercise.

From Tuesday, consumers in Delhi paid Rs 70.38 for a litre of petrol, , according to the Indian Oil Corporation. In Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the rates were Rs 73.12, Rs 79.48 and Rs 72.95, respectively. With this revision, petrol prices in Mumbai breached the level it last touched in August 2014.

Diesel was sold at Rs 58.72 a litre in Delhi. The price in Kolkata is now Rs 61.37 a litre while that in Mumbai is Rs 62.37 and Rs 61.84 in Chennai.

From June 16 this year, oil retailers Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum that account for 90% of India’s refuelling stations in India started revising petrol and diesel prices everyday across the country to instantly reflect global rate changes.