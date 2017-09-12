A Gurugram-based resident has filed a complaint with the Department of Consumer Affairs after he found insects crawling out of the oregano sachets delivered by Domino’s Pizza, NDTV reported on Tuesday.

Rahul Arora had uploaded a video on Facebook post on September 10, warning other pizza lovers. In his post, Arora said that he had ordered Domino’s Pizza on September 8 and found the insects the next morning. He added that all the sachets that came with the pizza were infested with insects. “Don’t know how many of these we actually ate! Feel outraged,” he wrote on Facebook.

The pizza was delivered from an outlet in MG Road in Gurugram. “Where does the buck stop,” Arora said, asking who should be held responsible – Domino’s, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Jubilant Food Works, which operates Domino’s in India, or Dry Blend Foods, the manufacturer of the oregano sachets.

The company replied in a comment that it would investigate the matter further.

In another post on Monday, Arora said Domino’s had apologised for the incident, and said that they would repeat the order. He wrote that this was not an issue of a late home delivery but that of insects served in food. “We have fallen ill after eating it. Please don’t trivialize the issue”.

Domino’s Pizza said they maintain strict hygiene and quality standards. “We have thoroughly checked oregano sachets in our restaurants and across our value chain and have found them to be safe for consumption,” the company told NDTV.