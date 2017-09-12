The postmortem of the Class 2 student who was murdered inside Ryan International School in Gurugram has said he was not sexually assaulted. Two knife marks were found on the boy’s neck, and a nerve that helps in speaking was cut during the attack, the report has said, according to News18. The child could not scream for help because of this.

The student was found dead in the school toilet on September 8. School bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested later that day for the murder and for allegedly trying to sexually assault the boy before attacking him. He has now been remanded in judicial custody till September 18. Two top school officials have been arrested, while the school’s principal was detained for questioning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Birem Singh said that it is clear that only Kumar was involved in the murder, ANI reported. During investigation, two children said that Kumar was at the toilet before the incident occurred, Singh added. Kumar’s family, however, claimed he was set up and that he did not commit the murder.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar, who had visited the Gurugram school campus on Tuesday, said forensic evidence has been collected and there is enough now for their investigation.

Earlier in the day, the owners of Ryan International School, Augustine and Grace Pinto, had got interim protection from arrest for a day.

A special committee is investigating the murder. The Central Board of Secondary Education had asked the school to submit a report on the case along with a copy of the FIR that was filed. The Board has also set up a two-member fact finding committee to investigate the case.