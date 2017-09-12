It’s official: after weeks of rumours, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will direct the sequel to the global blockbuster, Variety reported. Reports suggest that Jenkins is likely to be paid $8 million to direct Wonder Woman 2, making her the highest paid female director of all time. Jenkins is also the first woman to direct a studio superhero film.

Wonder Woman 2 is scheduled to be released on December 13, 2019. Gal Gadot will reprise her role as the titular superhero for the sequel.

Grossing over $ 816 million worldwide, Wonder Woman is the second-highest earner of the year after Bill Condon’s live-action remake Beauty and the Beast. The fourth installment in the Warner Bros DC Extended Universe is the first standalone film to be based on a female superhero since Elektra (2005).