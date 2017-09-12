The big news: India defends its plan to deport Rohingyas, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The gratuity ceiling for private sector employees was raised, and a Kerala priest who was abducted in Yemen has been rescued.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Don’t mistake law enforcement for lack of compassion’, India tells UN on plans to deport Rohingyas: Syed Akbaruddin said New Delhi was concerned about the matter concerning illegal migrants who could be a challenge to its security.
- Centre increases Dearness Allowance by 1%, to benefit 1.1 crore government employees: The Cabinet also cleared a Bill to raise the gratuity ceiling for the private sector.
- Kerala priest abducted in Yemen by Islamic State has been rescued, says Sushma Swaraj: Father Tom Uzhunnalil was kidnapped on March 4, 2016, during a raid on a nursing home.
- Centre to disqualify over one lakh company directors for their association with shell firms: The government has also asked banks to restrict the operation of the companies’ accounts by the disqualified directors.
- Six-month waiting period for divorce under Hindu Marriage Act can be waived, says Supreme Court: It said courts can decide on this period for divorce through mutual consent on a case-by-case basis.
- Class 2 Gurugram student who was killed was not sexually assaulted, says postmortem report: The report said that during the attack, a nerve that helps in speaking was cut, so the child could not scream for help.
- AIADMK expels VK Sasikala from all party posts, says Jayalalithaa will be ‘eternal general secretary’: Madras HC to hear DMK leader MK Stalin’s plea on floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly on October 10.
- British photographer wins copyright battle over monkey selfie: Animal rights group Peta had filed the petition on behalf of the monkey.
- Nasa’s Cassini probe flies within 1,20,000 km of Saturn’s moon, will be destroyed soon: The spacecraft has been using Titan’s gravity to slingshot itself into various positions from which to study Saturn and its rings for the last 13 years.
- United Kingdom’s Brexit Bill passes first Parliamentary test: Prime Minister Theresa May called the vote a ‘historic decision to back the will of the British people’.