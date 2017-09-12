A look at the headlines right now:

‘Don’t mistake law enforcement for lack of compassion’, India tells UN on plans to deport Rohingyas: Syed Akbaruddin said New Delhi was concerned about the matter concerning illegal migrants who could be a challenge to its security. Centre increases Dearness Allowance by 1%, to benefit 1.1 crore government employees: The Cabinet also cleared a Bill to raise the gratuity ceiling for the private sector. Kerala priest abducted in Yemen by Islamic State has been rescued, says Sushma Swaraj: Father Tom Uzhunnalil was kidnapped on March 4, 2016, during a raid on a nursing home. Centre to disqualify over one lakh company directors for their association with shell firms: The government has also asked banks to restrict the operation of the companies’ accounts by the disqualified directors. Six-month waiting period for divorce under Hindu Marriage Act can be waived, says Supreme Court: It said courts can decide on this period for divorce through mutual consent on a case-by-case basis. Class 2 Gurugram student who was killed was not sexually assaulted, says postmortem report: The report said that during the attack, a nerve that helps in speaking was cut, so the child could not scream for help. AIADMK expels VK Sasikala from all party posts, says Jayalalithaa will be ‘eternal general secretary’: Madras HC to hear DMK leader MK Stalin’s plea on floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly on October 10. British photographer wins copyright battle over monkey selfie: Animal rights group Peta had filed the petition on behalf of the monkey. Nasa’s Cassini probe flies within 1,20,000 km of Saturn’s moon, will be destroyed soon: The spacecraft has been using Titan’s gravity to slingshot itself into various positions from which to study Saturn and its rings for the last 13 years. United Kingdom’s Brexit Bill passes first Parliamentary test: Prime Minister Theresa May called the vote a ‘historic decision to back the will of the British people’.