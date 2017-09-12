Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Tuesday asked officials to give 50,000 home buyers in the Noida and Greater Noida region, possession of their properties in the next three months, the Hindustan Times reported. The chief minister’s directives came after a three-member committee of ministers submitted to him a report on the matter, during a high-level meeting chaired by Adityanath on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the state government, Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, and representatives of builders. “Builders have agreed to give possession to 50,000 home buyers in the next three months,” Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna said to reporters after the meeting. “The period of three months will begin on Wednesday. We have the option of acting against builders who do not cooperate with the state government on the issue.” He said that 13 First Information Reports had already been filed against such builders.

“About 1.5 lakh home buyers have not been able to get possession despite depositing with builders over 60% to 70% of the value of their property,” Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Gautam Buddh Nagar Dhirendra Singh said. Khanna said that co-developers may be roped in to provide relief to the remaining 1,00,000 home buyers.

Adityanath warned officials of the Noida and Greater Noida industrial development authorities against laxity in issuing certificates of completion of work to the builders. “We will implement the chief minister’s directions,” said Alok Tandon, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Case against Jaypee Infratech

The chief minister’s instructions come a day after the Supreme Court asked Jaypee Infratech for a deposit of Rs 2,000 crore. The debt-ridden realty firm has not delivered homes to over 30,000 buyers who had invested money in its properties, including one in Noida. “We understand the plight of home buyers and it is a problem of great magnitude,” the court had said.