The Election Commission of India on Tuesday rejected the plea filed by Sharad Yadav’s camp of the Janata Dal (United) staking claim to the party’s arrow symbol. The polling monitor said the petition did not include supporting affidavits from their leaders to back their claim, PTI reported.

The documents did not have the signature of Javed Raza, who had filed the application on behalf of the Sharad Yadav faction, The Indian Express reported. “Therefore, the commission has not taken cognisance of the said application under Para 15 of the Symbols Order,” the Election Commission said in its order.

On August 25, Yadav had approached the poll panel, staking claim to the JD(U)’s arrow symbol and the offices allotted to the party on the grounds that he had co-founding the JD(U). Members of the Nitish Kumar faction of the party had submitted affidavits of its leaders and officer-bearers supporting the Bihar chief minister’s leadership, PTI reported.

Yadav has been at odds with his party ever since Kumar chose to break the alliance in the state with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress and tie up with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Yadav was removed as the party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha on August 12.

On Monday, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu served notices to Yadav and JD(U) MP Ali Anwar, asking them to explain their position on their party’s plea to disqualify them from the House. The two leaders have to reply to the petition within seven days.