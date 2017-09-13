A look at the headlines right now:

Security tightened in Ahmedabad ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit: Along with Narendra Modi, he will lay the foundation for India’s first bullet train – to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai – on Thursday. ‘Don’t mistake law enforcement for lack of compassion’, India tells UN on plans to deport Rohingyas: Syed Akbaruddin said New Delhi was concerned about the matter concerning illegal migrants who could be a challenge to its security. Two buses torched in Surat after police detain protesting Patidar youth: The unrest ensued after the Patel community members allegedly tried to disrupt an event organised by the state BJP’s youth wing. Apple launches its flagship iPhone X: The company also announced iPhones 8 and 8 Plus at its launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater on Tuesday. Six-month waiting period for divorce under Hindu Marriage Act can be waived, says Supreme Court: It said courts can decide on this period for divorce through mutual consent on a case-by-case basis.

BJP takes down ‘failed leader’ Rahul Gandhi, Congress defends his remarks at Berkeley: Congress leader Anand Sharma said Prime Minister Modi, and not their party vice-president, was guilty of insulting India on the global stage. SC asks Centre for a mechanism to investigate MPs, MLAs whose assets have suddenly increased: The court said that lawmakers who face investigation for possessing disproportionate wealth always return to power. Adityanath tells officials to hand over properties to 50,000 buyers in Noida, Greater Noida: The chief minister also warned officials against laxity in issuing certificates of completion of projects to the builders.

Kerala priest abducted in Yemen by Islamic State has been rescued, says Sushma Swaraj: Father Tom Uzhunnalil was kidnapped on March 4, 2016, during a raid on a nursing home. Class 2 Gurugram student who was killed was not sexually assaulted, says postmortem report: The report said that during the attack, a nerve that helps in speaking was cut, so the child could not scream for help.