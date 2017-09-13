The big news: Ahmedabad gears up for Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s visit, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India defended its plan to deport Rohingyas refugees, and buses were torched in Surat after the police detained protesting Patidar youth.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Security tightened in Ahmedabad ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit: Along with Narendra Modi, he will lay the foundation for India’s first bullet train – to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai – on Thursday.
- ‘Don’t mistake law enforcement for lack of compassion’, India tells UN on plans to deport Rohingyas: Syed Akbaruddin said New Delhi was concerned about the matter concerning illegal migrants who could be a challenge to its security.
- Two buses torched in Surat after police detain protesting Patidar youth: The unrest ensued after the Patel community members allegedly tried to disrupt an event organised by the state BJP’s youth wing.
- Apple launches its flagship iPhone X: The company also announced iPhones 8 and 8 Plus at its launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater on Tuesday.
- Six-month waiting period for divorce under Hindu Marriage Act can be waived, says Supreme Court: It said courts can decide on this period for divorce through mutual consent on a case-by-case basis.
- BJP takes down ‘failed leader’ Rahul Gandhi, Congress defends his remarks at Berkeley: Congress leader Anand Sharma said Prime Minister Modi, and not their party vice-president, was guilty of insulting India on the global stage.
- SC asks Centre for a mechanism to investigate MPs, MLAs whose assets have suddenly increased: The court said that lawmakers who face investigation for possessing disproportionate wealth always return to power.
- Adityanath tells officials to hand over properties to 50,000 buyers in Noida, Greater Noida: The chief minister also warned officials against laxity in issuing certificates of completion of projects to the builders.
- Kerala priest abducted in Yemen by Islamic State has been rescued, says Sushma Swaraj: Father Tom Uzhunnalil was kidnapped on March 4, 2016, during a raid on a nursing home.
- Class 2 Gurugram student who was killed was not sexually assaulted, says postmortem report: The report said that during the attack, a nerve that helps in speaking was cut, so the child could not scream for help.