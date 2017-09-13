The Haryana government on Tuesday transferred senior IAS officer VS Kundu, over a month after state BJP President Subhash Barala’s son Vikas was arrested for stalking his daughter Varnika. VS Kundu, who had been overseeing the Haryana Tourism Department, has been posted as the additional chief secretary of the state Science and Technology Department, The Indian Express reported.

“It is up to the government where it deputes me keeping in view my capabilities,” the bureaucrat told the daily “I don’t have any problem with it. I never tried to stop my transfer order.”

The transfer order does not mention the government’s reason to move Kundu to a new post, the report said. It may be noted that the development came hours after a Chandigarh court denied Vikas Barala bail in the stalking case.

Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested on August 9 for stalking and trying to abduct Varnika Kunda on the night of August 4, when she was driving to Panchkula from Chandigarh.

On August 5, they were arrested but released on bail within hours as the police had charged them with stalking and wrongful restraint, which are both bailable offences. They were later charged with attempted abduction, which is a non-bailable offence, and were denied bail on August 29, as well.