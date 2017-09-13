The Finance Ministry on Monday issued a notification announcing that it will release new Rs 100 and Rs 5 coins to commemorate the birth centenary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam founder was born on January 17, 1917.

A new Rs 10 coin will also be issued in memory of Tamilian classical singer MS Subbulakshmi.

The front of the coins commemorating MGR will bear the “lion capital of Ashoka Pillar” in the centre with Satyamev Jayate inscribed below. On the left it will have “Bharat” in Devnagari script and on the right it will have “India”. The reverse will have MGR’s portrait, with his name and “1917-2017” inscribed. The Rs 5 coin will be similar.

The Reserve Bank of India has issued several new notes since it demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in November 2016. This includes new Rs 500 and Rs 50 notes, and Rs 2,000 notes.