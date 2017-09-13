Authorities in the United Kingdom have seized underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s properties in the country, the Birmingham Mail reported on Tuesday. In 2015, India had handed over a dossier on Ibrahim to the British government.

The wanted gangster, who is accused of masterminding the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai, was named in the UK Treasury Department’s latest Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions Targets. The government listed Ibrahim’s 21 aliases and three recorded addresses in Pakistan, as well.

The UK government froze Ibrahim’s hotel in Warwickshire and residential properties across the Midlands. His properties in the Midlands have been under the radar of India’s Enforcement Directorate, along with his assets in Dartford, Kent and Essex.

In 2015, Forbes magazine had estimated that the 61-year-old criminal was worth $6.7 billion (more than Rs 42,000 crore).