The benchmark Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex gained 57 points in early trade on Wednesday, even as retail inflation rose to a five-month high. At 12.54 am, it was up 125.38 points at 32,284.04. The National Stock Exchange Nifty also surged 26.15 points to touch 10,119.20.

The benchmark indices resumed only slightly higher, as government data released on Tuesday showed that inflation for August hit a five-month high of 3.36%. The market sentiment was boosted as investors traded in under-performing sectors like drug makers and state-run lenders, reported Mint.

Shares of Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Dr Reddy’s, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were the major gainers on the Sensex. Tata Power was the top performer on the Nifty.

The rupee opened higher by six paise at 63.98 against the US dollar on Wednesday, gaining 0.09% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.04.

Asian markets were firm as Wall Street stocks jumped to fresh records on Tuesday and Korean tensions eased up. South Korea’s won was up 0.19% while Japan’s yen was up 0.12%. However, Philippines’ peso was down 0.06% and Taiwan dollar dropped 0.05%.