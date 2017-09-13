A Ryan International School administrator, arrested for negligence in the murder of a Class 2 student on campus, has asked the Supreme Court to transfer the case from Gurugram to Delhi.

Francis Thomas’ request to the Supreme Court comes after lawyers in Gurugram, where the murder took place, refused to represent him and the bus conductor accused of murdering the student.

Advocate KTS Tulsi, who is representing Thomas in the case transfer hearing, told the court that the fundamental right of a person to be represented by a lawyer of his choice was getting infringed. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and AM Khanwilkar said it will hear the petition on September 18.

Thomas was arrested on September 10, two days after the boy was found with his throat slit in a toilet on the school’s Bhondsi campus. Bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested on the day of the murder for allegedly attacking the boy after trying to sexually assault him.

Hearing in Mumbai today

The Bombay High Court will hear the transit anticipatory bail applications of Augustine Pinto, founding chairperson of the institution, and his wife Grace Pinto, at 3 pm on Wednesday, The Indian Express reported. The court will also hear an intervention application opposing the plea filed by the boy’s father.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had granted protection from arrest for a day to the founding chairman and managing director of the school.