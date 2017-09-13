The National Students Union of India on Wednesday won the posts of president and vice president while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad bagged the secretary and joint secretary seats in the Delhi University Student Union polls. There were multiple recounts for the secretary and joint secretary posts before the final results were announced.

The NSUI’s Rocky Tuseed became the new president of the Delhi University Students’ Union, defeating ABVP’s Rajat Choudhary and Parul Chauhan of the All India Student’s Association.

A total of 43% turnout was recorded in the student union polls held on Tuesday. The voter turnout has increased by almost 10% since 2016.



The results are a blow for the ABVP that had won all four seats in 2014 and 2015. In 2016, it had won the post of joint secretary. The NSUI had last won all four seats in 2007, and in 2012 it had won three seats.

#DUSUelection2017: NSUI wins President Post, ABVP wins Secretary post — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2017

A major comeback for us in #DUSU2017, students of DU have given us a huge responsibility to fight for their rights.(1/4) — NSUI (@nsui) September 13, 2017

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court had allowed Delhi University to declare its student union’s presidential election results. The High Court had earlier told the university not to count the votes for the elections and keep it sealed.

In its interim order on September 8, the Delhi High Court had allowed Tuseed to contest the election by setting aside the September 7 directive of the Delhi University’s Chief Election Officer. The court had said that Tuseed can participate and campaign for the election, but told the varsity to not declare the result.

Tusheed had approached the court after the varsity’s poll panel rejected his nomination because of disciplinary action taken against him in 2014. The court had then said that the university was stigmatising the student, and asked how a warning could be termed a disciplinary action.