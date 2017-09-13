The Haryana Police arrested Dera Sacha Sauda’s information technology chief on Tuesday. Vineet Kumar was picked up from the organisation’s headquarters in Sirsa. “[The] Police arrested Vineet Kumar yesterday [Tuesday], and seized 60 hard disks on the information provided by the accused,” Sirsa Superintendent of Police Ashwin Shenvi told PTI.

The police said that Kumar was arrested because computers at the outfit’s headquarters were tampered with, and hard disks altered before they began their searches, The Tribune reported on Wednesday. “During interrogation, he spilled the beans, confessing that the Dera authorities had changed several hard disks before the search operation,” an unidentified senior police officer told the newspaper.

The police had also arrested the driver of the Lexus SUV which the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh owned. The car had been set on fire near Phoolkan village on August 28, after Singh was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping at least two of his followers. The police said the driver, Harmel Singh, had been arrested for destroying evidence.