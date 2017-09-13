India is likely to grant citizenship to Chakma and Hajong refugees who have been living in Arunachal Pradesh for more than half a century. The move comes days after India was pulled up by the United Nations human rights chief for its plan to deport Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar, where the community is facing violence.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to initiate the process, according to PTI.

The Chakmas and Hajongs lived in the Chittagong Hills Tracts of East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. They fled their homes when their land was submerged by the Kaptai dam in the 1960s. The Chakmas, who are Buddhist, and the Hajongs, who are Hindus, had faced religious persecution in Bangladesh. They entered India through the Lushai Hills district of Assam (now Mizoram), after which the government moved a majority of them to Arunachal Pradesh.

In 2015, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to grant citizenship to the Chakma and Hajong refugees. But several organisations and civil society groups in Arunachal Pradesh were against it, saying it would change the demography of the state and affect minority status of the tribal population.

“The Congress settled Chakmas in Arunachal, they should have settled them somewhere else,” an NDTV report quoted Rijiju, who is from Arunachal, as saying. “The Congress made a mistake of settling them in Arunachal Pradesh without taking approval of the local community.”

The Centre now has suggested granting Chakmas citizenship, but without the rights enjoyed by Scheduled Tribes in the state, reported The Indian Express.

The Rohingya question

On Wednesday, Rijiju also spoke out about the flak the government has been facing for its stance on the Rohingya refugees. “This chorus of branding India as villain on Rohingya issue is a calibrated design to tarnish India’s image. It undermines India’s security,” Rijiju said on Twitter.

This chorus of branding India as villain on Rohingya issue is a calibrated design to tarnish India's image. It undermines India's security. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 13, 2017

In August, the Centre had said that all 40,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees living in India were illegal immigrants and will be deported.