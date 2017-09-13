A Haryana court on Wednesday sent Ryan International Group’s northern zone head Francis Thomas to police remand till September 16 in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old student on the Gurugram campus of the school, ANI reported. It also sent the Human Resources head of the group, Jeyus Thomas, to judicial custody till September 18.

The Bombay High Court, on the other hand, adjourned the anticipatory transit bail pleas of school trustees AF Pinto, Grace Pinto and Ryan Pinto to Thursday, reported IANS. The matter was adjourned after an intervention application filed by the deceased boy’s father seeking dismissal of the pleas.

The Pinto family – who are the trustees of St Xaviers’ Education Trust that manages Ryan International School – had filed the transit bail application in order to move another judicial authority in Haryana.

The seven-year-old boy had been murdered on the school premises in Gurugram on September 8. An official of the Ryan Group had on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking to transfer the murder case from the Sohna court to Delhi. He claimed that the bar had restrained lawyers from representing the accused in the case.