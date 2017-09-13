The business wrap: Jaitley says SC will declare Aadhaar constitutional, and 6 other top stories
Other headlines: Retail inflation affected the market sentiment, and WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton announced his resignation.
A look at the headlines in the sector:
- Aadhaar legislation will be declared constitutional in the Supreme Court, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said the court had ruled that reasonable restrictions could be imposed on the right to privacy during its verdict on August 24.
- Sensex closes just 27 points up after retail inflation rises, Nifty sheds gains: The top gainers at the BSE were Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin and Tata Motors.
- WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton announces resignation, will start a non-profit: He had been part of the messaging company for eight years and was leading the engineering team.
- Rs 100 coins will be issued to mark MGR’s birth centenary: The Finance Ministry will also issue a Rs 10 coin in memory of classical singer MS Subbulakshmi.
- Retail inflation rises to 3.36% in August, industrial production increases in July: The Reserve Bank of India said the prices of vegetables and animal proteins could rise in the coming months.
- NSE withdraws Rs 100-crore defamation suit against Moneylife magazine, pays Rs 50 lakh in penalty: The case relates to a whistleblower’s letter carried by the publication, which alleged that the stock exchange had given unfair advantage to certain brokers.
- Centre increases Dearness Allowance by 1%, to benefit 1.1 crore government employees: The Cabinet also cleared a Bill to raise the gratuity ceiling for the private sector.