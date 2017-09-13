A look at the headlines in the sector:

Aadhaar legislation will be declared constitutional in the Supreme Court, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said the court had ruled that reasonable restrictions could be imposed on the right to privacy during its verdict on August 24. Sensex closes just 27 points up after retail inflation rises, Nifty sheds gains: The top gainers at the BSE were Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin and Tata Motors. WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton announces resignation, will start a non-profit: He had been part of the messaging company for eight years and was leading the engineering team. Rs 100 coins will be issued to mark MGR’s birth centenary: The Finance Ministry will also issue a Rs 10 coin in memory of classical singer MS Subbulakshmi. Retail inflation rises to 3.36% in August, industrial production increases in July: The Reserve Bank of India said the prices of vegetables and animal proteins could rise in the coming months. NSE withdraws Rs 100-crore defamation suit against Moneylife magazine, pays Rs 50 lakh in penalty: The case relates to a whistleblower’s letter carried by the publication, which alleged that the stock exchange had given unfair advantage to certain brokers. Centre increases Dearness Allowance by 1%, to benefit 1.1 crore government employees: The Cabinet also cleared a Bill to raise the gratuity ceiling for the private sector.