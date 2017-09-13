The Congress-backed National Students Union of India, which won two of the four top posts in the Delhi University Student Union elections, has said that it will approach the High Court against the result. While the NSUI won the posts of president and vice president, its rival Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad bagged the secretary and joint secretary seats.

The NSUI said that it feels there were problems with the recount of votes for the secretary’s post. “The CCTVs were not working properly, and many officials from the ABVP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were present in the counting centre,” the party’s National Media In-Charge Neeraj Mishra told Scroll.in. “We will move court for a recount for the secretary position.” There were multiple recounts for the secretary and joint secretary posts before the final results were announced.

The election was held on Tuesday, and the votes were counted earlier on Wednesday. A total of 43% voter turnout was recorded, a nearly 10% increase since 2016.

The results are seen as a huge blow for the ABVP, which had won all four seats in 2014 and 2015, and three seats in 2016. The NSUI had last won all four seats in 2007, and in 2012, it had won three seats. The party had won only the post of joint secretary in 2016.