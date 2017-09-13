At least three people were killed in an explosion near a cricket stadium in Afghanistan’s Kabul around 3.45 pm on Wednesday, according to local media reports. All players are safe and a cricket match, which was underway, was stopped immediately, Tolo News reported.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said two police and one civilian were killed and five people wounded, Reuters reported.

Officials said that a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at a check post leading to Kabul International Cricket Stadium, where the Shpageeza Cricket League match was being held. Initial reports had said that the explosion was at one of gates of the stadium.

Islamic State’s Amaq news agency posted a statement in Bosnian claiming a suicide attack on members of the Afghan security forces in Kabul. The statement did not clearly claim responsibility for the attack near the cricket stadium, Reuters reported.