The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned businessman Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, to appear before it in connection with the Aircel Maxis deal on Thursday, ANI reported. Karti Chidambaram is accused of facilitating bribes in the Aircel-Maxis transaction. The Aircel-Maxis deal is part of the bigger 2G spectrum scam.

In July 2016, the Enforcement Directorate had asked Karti Chidambaram to appear for questioning in the case.

Officials are looking into how telecom firm Aircel was sold to a Malaysian giant named Maxis. The Enforcement Directorate had said that approval for the deal was given when P Chidambaram was the finance minister in 2006. In August 2015, the ED had issued summons to two directors of a firm linked to Karti Chidambaram after an investigation revealed that Rs 26 lakh had allegedly been sent from the firm to Aircel Televentures.

A firm owned by Karti Chidambaram also allegedly received payments from Maxis after the deal was executed. The ED had also chargesheeted former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi and sister-in-law Kavery Kalanithi as accused in the case.