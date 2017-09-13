A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi, Japan PM Shinzo Abe hold roadshow in Gujarat: The two prime ministers are expected to lay the foundation stone for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project tomorrow. Centre will not regulate fuel prices, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: The minister said that the petrol and diesel rates would stabilise if brought under the Goods and Services Tax regime. At least three killed in explosion near cricket stadium in Afghanistan’s Kabul: All players are safe and a cricket match, which was underway, was stopped immediately. Dera Sacha Sauda’s IT chief arrested for tampering with computers before police search: Ram Rahim Singh’s driver has also been taken into custody for destroying evidence. Aadhaar legislation will be declared constitutional in the Supreme Court, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said the court had ruled that reasonable restrictions could be imposed on the right to privacy during its verdict on August 24. India needs regulatory reforms to protect citizens against data fraud, says UN Resident Coordinator: Yuri Afanasiev said the current protocols for data transfer have raised questions on how it will be stored and accessed by the government and private entities. Mughals only looted India, history syllabus will be rewritten, says UP deputy CM: A panel of historians will be formed to rewrite history as most of the Indian greats have been shown in poor light, the state education minister said. UK government seizes properties of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim: In 2015, India had handed over a dossier on the wanted gangster to British government. Arrested Gurugram school official asks Supreme Court to shift murder case to Delhi: Francis Thomas told the bench that his fundamental right to be represented by a lawyer of his choice was being infringed upon. Include compulsory service charges by hotels, restaurants in I-T assessment, Centre tells CBDT: Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that in April, guidelines had been issued to eateries not to levy such charges.