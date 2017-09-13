The big news: Narendra Modi, Japan PM Shinzo Abe hold roadshow in Gujarat, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Centre will not regulate fuel prices, and at least three people were killed in a blast in Kabul.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi, Japan PM Shinzo Abe hold roadshow in Gujarat: The two prime ministers are expected to lay the foundation stone for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project tomorrow.
- Centre will not regulate fuel prices, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: The minister said that the petrol and diesel rates would stabilise if brought under the Goods and Services Tax regime.
- At least three killed in explosion near cricket stadium in Afghanistan’s Kabul: All players are safe and a cricket match, which was underway, was stopped immediately.
- Dera Sacha Sauda’s IT chief arrested for tampering with computers before police search: Ram Rahim Singh’s driver has also been taken into custody for destroying evidence.
- Aadhaar legislation will be declared constitutional in the Supreme Court, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said the court had ruled that reasonable restrictions could be imposed on the right to privacy during its verdict on August 24.
- India needs regulatory reforms to protect citizens against data fraud, says UN Resident Coordinator: Yuri Afanasiev said the current protocols for data transfer have raised questions on how it will be stored and accessed by the government and private entities.
- Mughals only looted India, history syllabus will be rewritten, says UP deputy CM: A panel of historians will be formed to rewrite history as most of the Indian greats have been shown in poor light, the state education minister said.
- UK government seizes properties of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim: In 2015, India had handed over a dossier on the wanted gangster to British government.
- Arrested Gurugram school official asks Supreme Court to shift murder case to Delhi: Francis Thomas told the bench that his fundamental right to be represented by a lawyer of his choice was being infringed upon.
- Include compulsory service charges by hotels, restaurants in I-T assessment, Centre tells CBDT: Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that in April, guidelines had been issued to eateries not to levy such charges.