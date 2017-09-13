India on Wednesday submitted its written pleadings at the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The written pleadings, or memorial, involving “egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by Pakistan...is in furtherance of our application filed before the court on May 8,” it said.

In March 2016, Jadhav was arrested by Pakistani officials and accused of spying for India’s Research and Analysis Wing, and aiding separatist elements in restive Balochistan. In April 2017, a Pakistani martial court sentenced him to death. India, however, maintained that he is a former Navy officer, who retired in 2002.

In May, India moved the International Court of Justice, which stayed Jadhav’s execution till the hearing in the case was completed. It had also told Pakistan to give India consular access to Jadhav, which it has not done so far.

In June, the United Nations’s judicial body in The Hague had asked India to submit its arguments by September 13. Pakistan has till December 13 to submit its counter-memorial.

Although the ICJ’s stay on Jadhav’s execution was a huge relief, Pakistan has maintained that the UN does not have jurisdiction in the case. Islamabad has also held that the ICJ order was not final.