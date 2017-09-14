The big news: Modi, Shinzo Abe to lay foundation for Ahmedabad bullet train, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A student was killed in a school shooting in Washington, and Amnesty has called for an inquiry into the use of pump action guns in Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi, Japan PM Shinzo Abe hold roadshow in Gujarat: The two prime ministers are expected to lay the foundation stone for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project tomorrow.
- One killed after student opens fire at Washington school, shooter held in juvenile detention cell: The victim died while trying to convince the accused to drop the gun.
- Amnesty International calls for criminal inquiry into use of pump action guns in Kashmir: The NGO also said the government should provide treatment in line with international standards to those injured by the ‘non-lethal’ weapons.
- Centre will not regulate fuel prices, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: The minister said that the petrol and diesel rates would stabilise if brought under the Goods and Services Tax regime.
- DNA sample of uncle accused of raping 10-year-old in Chandigarh does not match the newborn’s: The girl, who got pregnant after her uncle allegedly raped her repeatedly, delivered the baby on August 17 after the Supreme Court denied her abortion plea.
- Peasant leader Akhil Gogoi arrested on sedition charges in Assam’s Golaghat: He is believed to have said that people from the state would take up arms if Hindu migrants from Bangladesh were ‘forced upon Assam’.
- Aadhaar legislation will be declared constitutional in the Supreme Court, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said the court had ruled that reasonable restrictions could be imposed on the right to privacy during its verdict on August 24.
- India needs regulatory reforms to protect citizens against data fraud, says UN Resident Coordinator: Yuri Afanasiev said the current protocols for data transfer have raised questions on how it will be stored and accessed by the government and private entities.
- UK government seizes properties of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim: In 2015, India had handed over a dossier on the wanted gangster to British government.
- Include compulsory service charges by hotels, restaurants in I-T assessment, Centre tells CBDT: Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that in April, guidelines had been issued to eateries not to levy such charges.