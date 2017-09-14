A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi, Japan PM Shinzo Abe hold roadshow in Gujarat: The two prime ministers are expected to lay the foundation stone for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project tomorrow. One killed after student opens fire at Washington school, shooter held in juvenile detention cell: The victim died while trying to convince the accused to drop the gun. Amnesty International calls for criminal inquiry into use of pump action guns in Kashmir: The NGO also said the government should provide treatment in line with international standards to those injured by the ‘non-lethal’ weapons. Centre will not regulate fuel prices, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: The minister said that the petrol and diesel rates would stabilise if brought under the Goods and Services Tax regime. DNA sample of uncle accused of raping 10-year-old in Chandigarh does not match the newborn’s: The girl, who got pregnant after her uncle allegedly raped her repeatedly, delivered the baby on August 17 after the Supreme Court denied her abortion plea. Peasant leader Akhil Gogoi arrested on sedition charges in Assam’s Golaghat: He is believed to have said that people from the state would take up arms if Hindu migrants from Bangladesh were ‘forced upon Assam’. Aadhaar legislation will be declared constitutional in the Supreme Court, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said the court had ruled that reasonable restrictions could be imposed on the right to privacy during its verdict on August 24. India needs regulatory reforms to protect citizens against data fraud, says UN Resident Coordinator: Yuri Afanasiev said the current protocols for data transfer have raised questions on how it will be stored and accessed by the government and private entities. UK government seizes properties of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim: In 2015, India had handed over a dossier on the wanted gangster to British government. Include compulsory service charges by hotels, restaurants in I-T assessment, Centre tells CBDT: Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that in April, guidelines had been issued to eateries not to levy such charges.