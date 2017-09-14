Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Thursday will discuss bilateral relations in a number of fields at the Indo-Japan Annual Summit in Gandhinagar, with the focus primarily on defence and nuclear energy, PTI reported.

In Ahmedabad, the two leaders will also lay the foundation stone for India’s first bullet train project. The high-speed train will run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

At the summit, India is likely to finalise the purchase of US-2 amphibious planes from Japan. Modi and Abe are expected to also push for more interaction between the governments of the two countries, The Indian Express reported.

Negotiations between India and Japan were carried out at Ahmedabad’s Hyatt Hotel on Wednesday night. The talks on nuclear energy will involve discussions on the agreement on nuclear cooperation, which India and Japan had signed in November 2016 during Modi’s visit to Tokyo. The deal allows Japan to export nuclear technology to India.

Abe is in Gujarat for a two-day visit to India with his wife Akie. The two prime ministers had held a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to Sabarmati Ashram in the city on Wednesday.

Security was increased in Ahmedabad ahead of Abe’s visit. More than 9,000 police officers were stationed in the city, and 2,000 others were deployed in Gandhinagar, where the two leaders will be on Thursday.