The guard coach of the Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express got derailed on Thursday at the New Delhi Railway Station. No casualties were reported in the accident, which took place around 6.20 am, spokesperson for the Northern Railways Neeraj Sharma told IANS.

The coach went off the tracks as the train was entering platform 15 of the station.

Power car of Jammu-Rajdhani derails after entering into platform no 15 of New Delhi Railway station, no casualties reported pic.twitter.com/hjPauEYXam — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 14, 2017

#Visuals Last coach of Jammu Rajdhani derailed on arrival at New Delhi Railway Station at 6 am; no injuries or casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/yHacTUcn4o — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2017

The derailment is the latest in a series of such incidents reported over the past month.

On September 7, the engine and power car of the Ranchi Rajdhani Express got derailed at Shivaji Bridge near New Delhi. No casualties were reported then.

On August 19, six cars of the Utkal Express got derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Khatuli district. At least 22 people were killed in the incident. Less than a week later, the Delhi-Azamgarh Kaifiyat Express got derailed in Auraiya district, leaving at least 100 passengers injured.