Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday laid the foundation stone for India’s first bullet train in Ahmedabad. The high-speed train will run from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

“Japan is committed to the ‘Make in India’ scheme,” Abe said after inaugurating the project with Modi. “Dear friend Narendra Modi is a far-sighted leader who decided to make a ‘New India’ and choose Japan as a partner. We completely support it.”

Several other ministers were also present at the event in Ahmedabad. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that with the foundation stone for the bullet train project, “we are also laying foundation of a ‘New India’”. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said this bullet train “will be a symbol of brotherhood between the people of India and Japan”.

India's first high speed rail project inaugurated by PM Modi & Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/YMK0urdAra — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2017

Ahmedabad: PM Modi & Japanese PM Shinzo Abe arrive at the stage for inauguration of High Speed Rail from Mumbai to Ahmedabad #BulletTrain pic.twitter.com/OcQCsQtONn — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2017

The bullet train project comes at a cost of $14.7 billion (around Rs 92,200 crore). The Shinkansen high-speed bullet train, which India bought from Japan, will cover the 650-km distance between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in two hours. The project is expected to be completed in 10 years.