A 30-year-old cab driver was arrested in Delhi for allegedly raping a woman in his taxi near Red Fort, police said on Thursday, according to PTI. The woman said Chunnu Kumar raped her after telling her he would drop her at a bus stand. The 23-year-old was on her way to Ludhiana. Kumar also robbed her, The Indian Express reported.

The woman had come from her brother’s house in Noida the night of September 11 to get on a train departing for Ludhiana at 4.30 the next morning. She said Kumar approached her in the waiting room at the New Delhi Railway Station and offered to drop her at the bus stop so she could take a bus instead. He raped her at the Golden Jubilee Park and later dropped her at Old Delhi Railway Station, she told the police. He also stole her mobile phone.

A senior police officer said Kumar, who is from Bihar, was arrested once earlier in connection with a molestation case.