Amazon India on Wednesday opened an Amazon Fashion Studio in Gurugram, only its third worldwide after New York and London. Brands with exclusive deals with the e-commerce giant can use the 44,000-sqft imaging studio, called BLINK, to create better digital catalogues.

The new studio includes 16 photography bays, a ramp and a presentation area, the e-tailer said. Head of Amazon Fashion India Arun Sirdeshmukh the studio was “designed to deliver high-quality imagery that inspires and educates” customers.

Amazon claims it is the largest fashion destination in the country. It said that 50 international fashion labels were added to the list of brands available on Amazon.in over the past eight months.